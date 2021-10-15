checkAd

MobileSmith Health Enhances PeriOp Surgical Patient Management Solution for ASCs to Meet Nation's Rising Demand for Outpatient Surgeries

Platform improvements designed to enhance perioperative efficiency and surgical patient care for the nation's growing number of Ambulatory Surgical CentersRALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the …

Platform improvements designed to enhance perioperative efficiency and surgical patient care for the nation's growing number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced plans to enhance its PeriOp Surgical Patient Management Solution, designed to help Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) meet the growing demand for outpatient surgeries across the nation.

Since its launch, MobileSmith Health has helped hospitals and health systems face the patient engagement requirements and the post COVID-19 surge in surgerical encounters. Now, as the number of ASCs in the U.S. continues to grow, MobileSmith is adding new enhancements to their PeriOp surgical patient solution. Targeted specifically at the ASC sector, these improvements will include Dynamic Patient Questionnaires and Omni-Channel Communications to help ASCs drive patient adherence in an effort to reduce cancellations and complications across episodes of care.

"With the rising volume of outpatient surgeries across the country, the need for efficient and safe management of patients has never been more important," said Les Jordan, MobileSmith Health's chief product and strategy officer. "MobileSmith Health recognizes the critical role Ambulatory Surgical Centers play in the healthcare ecosystem, and our PeriOp platform is positioned to deliver the significant clinical, operational and financial impact they need to help meet the growing demand for outpatient care."

The addition of Dynamic Patient Questionnaires to the PeriOp Patient Adherence Platform provides patients with pre-surgical questionnaires via their mobile device. Once a patient fills out the form, the center's patient management system is populated with the information therefore relieving the burden of having to physically call patients set for surgery in order to manually enter in the information. With Omni-Channel Communications, staff members can bi-directionally communicate with patients via the app, keeping patient communications more secure than using a text message, while using text notifications to ensure the patient is aware of the communication.

PeriOp reduces cancellations and complications across episodes of care with an intuitive and patient-friendly mobile app, along with an EHR integrated solution for hospitals, health systems and ASCs to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence. The PeriOp mobile app improves post discharge medical adherence, provides education and procedural transparency, while streamlining staff and clinician workflows to reduce complications and preventable readmissions. Integrating with both Epic and Cerner workflows, the PeriOp Patient Adherence Platform, leverages chat bot technology to empower patients by helping to break down intensive or daunting medical information in a format that's easier to understand.

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector, is connecting healthcare providers to their patients and their patients to their health to improve clinical outcomes and the overall patient journey. The company's health technology ecosystem is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence via embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, thus reducing cancellations and complications across episodes of care. MobileSmith Health has helped more than 200 hospitals meet their healthcare consumers where they are - on their mobile devices - to extend a provider's ability to modify behavior with apps that remind, educate, track and engage the patients that use them.

For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

