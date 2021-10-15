checkAd

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Announces the Offering of $40 Million of 4.00% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares

The Board of Trustees of The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust (NYSE:GRX) (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the issuance of four million 4.00% Series E Cumulative Preferred Shares (“Series E Preferred”) with an aggregate liquidation value of $40 million.

The Series E Preferred is non-callable until December 26, 2024, and has a liquidation preference of $10 per share. Distributions are scheduled to be paid quarterly beginning on December 26, 2021.

The Board of Trustees would like to thank all participants in the offering.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. More information regarding this and other information about the Fund is available by calling 800-GABELLI (800-422-3554) or visiting www.gabelli.com.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $337 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

NYSE: GRX
CUSIP – 36246K103

Wertpapier


