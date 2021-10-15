Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Carmustine for Injection, USP in the U.S. Market

The BiCNU brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $19.4 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in August 2021 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Carmustine for Injection, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of BiCNU (carmustine for injection) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy’s Carmustine for Injection, USP is a lyophilized powder available as a package which includes a single-dose vial containing 100 mg Carmustine USP and a vial containing 3 mL sterile diluent.

Please click here for full prescribing information including boxed warning: https://www.drreddys.com/media/1019198/carmustine-for-inj-leaflet.pdf

WARNING: MYELOSUPPRESSION and PULMONARY TOXICITY Myelosuppression Carmustine causes suppression of marrow function (including thrombocytopenia and leukopenia), which may contribute to bleeding and overwhelming infections. [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1) and Adverse Reactions (6)]. Monitor blood counts weekly for at least 6 weeks after each dose. Adjust dosage based on nadir blood counts from the prior dose [see Dosage and Administration (2.1)]. Do not administer a repeat course of Carmustine until blood counts recover. Pulmonary Toxicity Carmustine causes dose-related pulmonary toxicity. Patients receiving greater than 1400 mg/m2 cumulative dose are at significantly higher risk than those receiving less. Delayed pulmonary toxicity can occur years after treatment, and can result in death, particularly in patients treated in childhood [see Adverse Reactions (6) and Use in Specific Populations (8.4)].

iCNU is a trademark owned or licensed by Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. d/b/a Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.

*IQVIA Retail and Non-Retail MAT June 2021

