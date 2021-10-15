checkAd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Carmustine for Injection, USP in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Carmustine for Injection, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of BiCNU (carmustine for injection) approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The BiCNU brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $19.4 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in August 2021 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Carmustine for Injection, USP is a lyophilized powder available as a package which includes a single-dose vial containing 100 mg Carmustine USP and a vial containing 3 mL sterile diluent.

Please click here for full prescribing information including boxed warning: https://www.drreddys.com/media/1019198/carmustine-for-inj-leaflet.pdf

WARNING: MYELOSUPPRESSION and PULMONARY TOXICITY

Myelosuppression

Carmustine causes suppression of marrow function (including thrombocytopenia and leukopenia), which may contribute to bleeding and overwhelming infections. [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1) and Adverse Reactions (6)]. Monitor blood counts weekly for at least 6 weeks after each dose. Adjust dosage based on nadir blood counts from the prior dose [see Dosage and Administration (2.1)].

Do not administer a repeat course of Carmustine until blood counts recover.

Pulmonary Toxicity

Carmustine causes dose-related pulmonary toxicity. Patients receiving greater than 1400 mg/m2 cumulative dose are at significantly higher risk than those receiving less. Delayed pulmonary toxicity can occur years after treatment, and can result in death, particularly in patients treated in childhood [see Adverse Reactions (6) and Use in Specific Populations (8.4)].

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

