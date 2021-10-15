checkAd

CurrencyWorks Invited to Participate in WSJ Tech Trailblazers in the Business of NFTs Speaker Series

Los Angeles CA, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks'' or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that CurrencyWorks’ Executive Chairman Cameron Chell will be participating in WSJ Tech Live’s Trailblazers in the Business of NFTs speaker series.

The two-day event will focus on the state of the digital market and how to unlock its potential. Both discussions are taking place on Twitter Spaces.

The first event is being held by Bitski on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1PM EST. WSJPlus will hold the second event on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 1PM EST.

In addition to the speaker series, WSJ Tech Live, The Wall Street Journal's premier tech event, has put together a virtual Iconic Mints gallery to exemplify the evolution of the NFT. This event draws together key venture partners, investors, Fortune 1000 executives who are VP and above as well as key entrepreneurs and start up founders. ZERO CONTACT, starring Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins, premiered exclusively as an NFT on VUELE(www.vuele.io), CurrencyWorks’ NFT platform for feature films. The art file of the film’s poster is being exhibited in the virtual gallery.

“We are thrilled to join an amazing group of panelists to discuss the business of NFTs. Digital collectibles are changing our world right now and CurrencyWorks is honored to be leading the charge in the film and automotive industries,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

About VUELE

VUELE [pronounced View-lee] is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film viewing and distribution platform delivering feature films and digital collectible entertainment content as NFTs. Users will be able to become owners of exclusive, limited edition film, and collector NFT content which they can watch, collect, sell, and trade on the vuele.io platform. 

VUELE provides movie fans and collectors alike with the ultimate consumer-focused digital collection and viewing platform. Visit: www.vuele.io

The VUELE (vuele.io) platform is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks and Enderby Entertainment. Full details of the joint venture are contained in the Form 8-K filed by CurrencyWorks on July 7, 2021 at www.sec.gov

Media Contact:
media@vuele.io





