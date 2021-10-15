Eldorado Gold Announces New Senior Secured Credit Facility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado”, the “Company” or “We”) is pleased to announce that the Company and its syndicate of lenders have executed an amended and restated senior secured credit facility (the “fourth amended and restated credit agreement” or “Fourth ARCA”).



The Fourth ARCA consists of a US$250 million revolving senior secured credit facility with an option to increase the available credit by US$100 million through an accordion feature, as well as a letter of credit facility. The Fourth ARCA amends and replaces the May 2019 US$450 million senior secured credit facility (the “2019 Facility”), which consisted of a US$200 million non-revolving term loan and a US$250 million revolving credit facility. Under the Fourth ARCA the revolving credit facility bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.125% to 3.25%, dependent on a net leverage ratio pricing grid. To be consistent with the 6.250% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) issued by Eldorado on August 26, 2021, the Fourth ARCA allows for greater flexibility for a broad range of financing alternatives for the development of the Kassandra assets.