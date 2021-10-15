checkAd

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares

15.10.2021 / 20:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 15 October 2021 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 5,500,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 August 2021 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

  London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased: 3,300,000 1,400,000 800,000
Highest price paid per Share (pence): 365.0000 365.1500 365.0500
Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 360.8500 360.8000 361.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 363.1149 363.1381 363.1382
 


The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000


Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted
average price (pence) 		Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange 363.1149 3,300,000
Cboe (UK)/BXE 363.1381 1,400,000
Cboe (UK)/CXE 363.1382 800,000
 


Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2970P_1-2021-10-15.pdf
 

