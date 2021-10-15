DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Transaction in Own Shares
|
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
BP p.l.c.
|London Stock Exchange
|Cboe (UK)/BXE
|Cboe (UK)/CXE
|Number of Shares purchased:
|3,300,000
|1,400,000
|800,000
|Highest price paid per Share (pence):
|365.0000
|365.1500
|365.0500
|Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
|360.8500
|360.8000
|361.0000
|Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
|363.1149
|363.1381
|363.1382
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
|Aggregated volume
|London Stock Exchange
|363.1149
|3,300,000
|Cboe (UK)/BXE
|363.1381
|1,400,000
|Cboe (UK)/CXE
|363.1382
|800,000
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2970P_1-2021-10-15.pdf
15.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
