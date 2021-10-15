Loudoun Economic Development Welcomes Annual Fall Farm Tour With Eventzee

Interested parties can join the free event by using code “farmtour” in the Eventzee app. More than two dozen farms in Loudoun County are included in this year’s event, which features GPS, photo, video, text, and quiz challenges. All challenges have educational opportunities, while allowing people to maintain social distancing by utilizing a virtual format.

Tustin, CA, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( OTC: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that Loudoun Farm has launched a family-friendly fall event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. The “ Loudoun Fall Farm Tour ” encourages people of all ages to engage with the farmers and explore the bounties of Loudoun County, Virginia’s harvest season.

“This fall event is perfect for engaging the community to learn more about their local agriculture while still having fun!” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “The diversity included among the farms will keep this event exciting for people of all ages.”

Multiple prizes are being offered including locally sourced products, tickets to the local museum, and more. The scavenger hunt will run until Tuesday, November 16, giving participants ample time to complete all the challenges for a chance to win.

“We’re always looking for new ways to get our communities involved with the local agriculture that many of them live around,” said Buddy Rizer, Executive Director for Loudoun Economic Development. “The Eventzee app is the perfect solution for getting people to engage and learn more about our farmers.”

The locations featured in this event include farm stores, animal ranches, artisan cheese shops, (adults-only) wineries, and more! Visit the Loudoun Farms website for the full list of events. While enjoying this year’s event, participants are encouraged to purchase donation vouchers for fresh food to families in need through Loudoun Hunger Relief.

