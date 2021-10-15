Helbiz Inc. (Nasdaq: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced the integration of Google Workspace to further enhance the security of its users' data and improve business efficiency.

Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security

As Helbiz employees work to revolutionize micro-mobility worldwide, they rely on Google to get their jobs done as quickly and efficiently as possible. Beginning today, Helbiz will benefit from the main security features of Google Workspace Enterprise Plus to protect company and user data with multi-layered security options such as comprehensive security and compliance tools, data loss prevention, advance anti-phishing and malware, two-step verification, while enterprise endpoint management will protect data in the event of device loss or staff turnover. Data from applications selected with Google Vault can be easily and securely stored and archived, while secure communication and collaboration in the cloud allow employees to effectively access, share and collaborate on documents in real time, with or without internet access.

Like Google Cloud, Helbiz considers technological innovation to be one of its fundamental pillars. Leaning on Google Workspace to perform daily work in a fast, safe and effective manner is yet another step towards meeting its innovation goals.

"Data security is one of the most important issues at Helbiz for both our company and our users worldwide," said Ruggero Cipriani Foresio, Chief Marketing Officer of Helbiz. "Thanks to Google Workspace, we can guarantee efficiency and advanced data protection as we create an increasingly transparent working environment and relationship with our customers.”

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.