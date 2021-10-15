Teledyne Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast Details

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific. A press release with the third quarter financial results will be issued before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

To access the call, go to www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations approximately ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay will be available at this website for approximately one month starting at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.