MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend

The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE), today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable Dec. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 1, 2021.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 46 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.