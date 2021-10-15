checkAd

Unified Global to Acquire Its First Canadian Cannabis Dispensary Chain in Alberta

DENVER, CO & CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Unified Global Corp (OTC PINK:CHYL) ("Unified Global") announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire its first chain of neighborhood cannabis retail dispensaries in …

DENVER, CO & CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Unified Global Corp (OTC PINK:CHYL) ("Unified Global") announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire its first chain of neighborhood cannabis retail dispensaries in Canada. Canmore Cannabis Company and Cochrane Cannabis Company are expected to become the anchor dispensaries for Unified Global in Alberta. These anchor dispensaries were chosen for strong positive cash flow and excellent community engagement.

"We want to work with entrepreneurs that have a very direct relationship with their neighbors and customers. The Canmore & Cochrane Cannabis Companies are great operators with teams that have established trust in their region," stated Unified Global's Chief Executive Officer, Charles Hawley.

"We're thrilled to be joining other small business owners into Unified Global's collective and be part of Unified's plan to become a vertically integrated international cannabis company that will help us grow, as well providing our shareholders with liquidity," said Matt Urbanowicz, Canmore Cannabis Company's current Managing Partner.

Among other benefits by joining with Unified Global, the Canmore and Cochrane Cannabis Companies will have support for their sales growth, bottom line profit margins, extended product offering to more proprietary products, as well as educational, career advancement and stock option opportunities for their employees.

The transaction is expected to close upon satisfaction or waiver of standard conditions for transactions of a similar nature, including receipt of regulatory approvals from the AGLC, the Alberta government's cannabis regulator.

About Unified Global

Unified Global intends to become a vertically integrated Canadian/American MultiState Operator (Can-Am MSO) by acquiring and consolidating cannabis operations in various mature cannabis markets. Unified is led by an experienced team with significant cannabis operating expertise from the US and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

UNIFIED GLOBAL CORP.
Media@unifiedglobalcorp.com
(888) 881-6572ext. 200
www.unifiedglobalcorp.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely," "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, without limitation, the Company's intention to acquire the Canmore Cannabis Company and the Cochrane Cannabis Company, strategic plans for Unified Global generally, the growth rate, size or nature of the cannabis market, the success of the cannabis retailers which Unified Global acquires or in which it intends to invest, Unified Global's business plans, Unified Global's business strategy and investment plans, and Unified Global's ability to grow and become a vertically integrated cannabis company. There is no assurance that the transactions described herein will occur on the expected timeline, in the manner described or at all.

