Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $381 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB91 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $381 million in SB Certificates (SB91 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about October 22, 2021. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally backed by properties with five or more units. This is the tenth SB Certificate transaction in 2021.

SB91 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A5H $94.207 4.09 4 1.2000 % 1.0583 % 100.4945
A7F $19.246 5.48 6 1.3800 % 1.2719 % 100.4950
A10F $117.009 7.15 18 1.6400 % 1.5619 % 100.4475
A10H $79.078 7.15 30 1.7600 % 1.6819 % 100.4415
X-1 $381.542 6.00 2,500 0.6776 % 25.9886 % 5.0382

Details:

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing four senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2021-SB91 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the five classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.

