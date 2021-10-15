checkAd

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili’s Property for $3.2 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 22:05  |  11   |   |   

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chili’s restaurant property for $3.2 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Missouri and is occupied under a new triple net lease by a franchisee operator with 20 years of term remaining and 1.5% annual rent increases. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Four Corners Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili’s Property for $3.2 Million Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight ...
XPeng Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) on Behalf of ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Aspen Dental Property for $1.9 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Oak Street Health Property for $1.8 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21FCPT to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21FCPT Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Three Property Portfolio from Washington Prime Group for $5.1 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Arby’s Property for $1.9 million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Portfolio for $7.2 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts Property for $1.1 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21FCPT Announces Acquisition of Five Caliber Collision Properties for $4.1 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten