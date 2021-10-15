FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili’s Property for $3.2 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chili’s restaurant property for $3.2 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Missouri and is occupied under a new triple net lease by a franchisee operator with 20 years of term remaining and 1.5% annual rent increases. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

