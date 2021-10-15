checkAd

Dicerna Announces Data to Be Presented at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 22:01  |  15   |   |   

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced an abstract on clinical data from the Company’s PHYOX2 trial of nedosiran, an investigational GalXC RNAi candidate for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria (PH), has been accepted as a late-breaker poster presentation at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021 taking place Nov. 4-7, 2021.

“PHYOX2 generated robust data in patients with PH1, meeting the primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints, while also showing that nedosiran was safe and generally well tolerated in the trial,” said Douglas Fambrough, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer at Dicerna. “We are excited to share these results and believe that the selection of nedosiran data for a late-breaker presentation at ASN Kidney Week underscores the importance of providing the medical community with new information about potential therapy options for the treatment of patients with PH1. We continue to believe that these data support potential approval of nedosiran for the treatment of PH1 in the U.S., Europe, Japan and other markets, and we remain on track to submit an NDA to the FDA in the fourth quarter.”

Dr. Fambrough continued, “We continue to work in consultation with scientific advisors, clinicians and the patient community to evaluate the outcomes observed in patients with PH type 2 (PH2). Given the significant unmet medical need, we believe further assessment of nedosiran’s potential in treating PH2 is warranted. We are actively engaged in out-licensing discussions to commercialize nedosiran for patients with PH1 and have expanded these interactions to include the potential for continued research and clinical development in PH2.”

The schedule for Dicerna’s presentations is as follows:

Session: Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Posters
Poster Title: PHYOX2: Nedosiran Reduced Urinary Oxalate Excretion in Patients With Primary Hyperoxaluria
 Poster #: PO2538

A poster summarizing an analysis of healthcare utilization and outcomes in patients with PH and an informational poster on additional trials in the PHYOX clinical development program will also be presented.

Session: Genetic Diseases of the Kidneys: Non-Cystic – 1
Poster Title: Real-World Healthcare Utilization and Clinical Markers Preceding Dialysis in Patients with Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH) in the United States
 Poster #: PO1317

Session: Informational Posters
Poster Title: The PHYOX Clinical Program for Primary Hyperoxaluria
 Poster #: INFO22

Seite 1 von 3


Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dicerna Announces Data to Be Presented at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced an abstract on clinical data from the Company’s PHYOX2 trial of nedosiran, an investigational …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
Moderna Announces FDA Advisory Committee Unanimously Votes in Support of Emergency Use for a ...
Virgin Galactic Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight ...
XPeng Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) on Behalf of ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Dicerna Announces Poster Presentations at American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting 2021 in November
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Dicerna Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Dicerna Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DCR-AUD, a Novel Investigational GalXC RNAi Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Dicerna Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten