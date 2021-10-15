checkAd

Cellect Biotechnology Announces Record Date and Distribution Date for CVRs in Connection with Strategic Merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Tel Aviv , Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: “APOP”) (the “Company”), announced today the record date and distribution date for the contingent value rights (the “CVRs”) to be distributed in connection with the previously announced strategic merger with privately-held Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases (the “Merger”) and the sale of the Company’s subsidiary, Cellect Biotherapeutics Ltd., to EnCellX, Inc., a privately held company based in San Diego, CA (the “Share Transfer”). 

Upon the closings of the Merger and Share Transfer, the Depositary for the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), as the holder of the Company’s ordinary shares, will become entitled to one CVR for each ordinary share outstanding.  Following the closings, pursuant to the Deposit Agreement governing the ADS, the Depositary will distribute the CVRs pro rata to the holders of record of the ADS as of the close of trading on the business day immediately preceding the closings (“Eligible ADS Holders”).  Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all closing conditions, the Company expects that the Merger and the Share Transfer will close on October 28, 2021, the record date on which the Depositary will become entitled to the CVRs and the Eligible ADS Holders will be determined will be October 27, 2021, and the date for distribution of the CVRs by the Depositary to Eligible ADS Holders will be November 5, 2021.

Following the completion of the Merger, the Company will be renamed Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., and will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “QNRX”.

As described in the Company’s Proxy Statement dated August 10, 2021, for the Company’s special general meeting of shareholders, the receipt of CVRs may have income tax and other tax consequences for holders of the CVRs.  Each holder should consult with a tax advisor regarding the tax implications for such holder.  The Company expects that the Contingent Value Rights Agreement relating to the CVRs (the “CVR Agreement”), which is to be executed by the Company, Eyal Leibovitz (as Representative), and Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (as Rights Agent) in connection with the closings of the Merger and Share Transfer, will provide that each holder of CVRs will have the ability to abandon such holder’s CVRs at any time, at such holder’s option, by transferring such CVRs to the Company without consideration for such transfer.

