Manitowoc Board of Directors Elects Amy R. Davis and Robert W. Malone as New Directors

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, today announced that Amy R. Davis and Robert W. Malone have been elected to the Company’s board of directors effective immediately. Additionally, the Company increased the size of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) from eight members to ten members.

Ms. Davis has served as the Vice President and President - New Power Business of Cummins Inc. (“Cummins”) since July 2020. Prior to her current role, she served as Vice President of the global Filtration business, and served on the Board of Directors for two sizeable Cummins joint ventures; Shanghai Fleetguard in Shanghai, China and Fleetguard Filtrum LTD in Pune, India. Prior to that, Ms. Davis was President of the Cummins Northeast distributor as an owner, where she transformed a small business into a high-growth, customer-driven operation, achieving significant revenue and profit increases. Ms. Davis spent the early years of her career moving through a variety of global sales, strategy, and general management roles at AT&T, NCR, and Cummins. She has lived in multiple U.S. cities and in Europe. Ms. Davis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Northwestern University and completed the Executive Program for Marketing Strategy at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.