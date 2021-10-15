Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz will participate in a panel discussion, “The Listening Project: Charting a New Course for Global Leaders” at the 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.

