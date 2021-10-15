checkAd

Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz will participate in a panel discussion, “The Listening Project: Charting a New Course for Global Leaders” at the 2021 Milken Institute Global Conference on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.

The webcast will be available on Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately one year.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO, and MEGA, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

Wertpapier


