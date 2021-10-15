Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations and Investor Conference Call During the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021

Additional data to be presented from the ongoing phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients with IgA nephropathy, including biomarker and proteinuria reductions

Several presentations on the atrasentan clinical program, including translational research demonstrating ET A activation is associated with clinical progression in IgA nephropathy

Chinook to host investor conference call and webcast on November 4, 2021 to review abstracts and provide updates on the company’s pipeline



SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at ASN Kidney Week 2021 from November 4-7, 2021. The six abstracts covering the BION-1301 and atrasentan clinical programs will be delivered as ePoster presentations.

Chinook will host a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 pm EDT to review the abstracts and provide updates on the company’s pipeline. Members of the Chinook executive team will be joined by Dr. Jonathan Barratt, the Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine at University of Leicester in Leicester, UK.