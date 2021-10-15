Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations and Investor Conference Call During the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2021
- Additional data to be presented from the ongoing phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients with IgA nephropathy, including biomarker and proteinuria reductions
- Several presentations on the atrasentan clinical program, including translational research demonstrating ETA activation is associated with clinical progression in IgA nephropathy
Chinook to host investor conference call and webcast on November 4, 2021 to review abstracts and provide updates on the company’s pipeline
SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at ASN Kidney Week 2021 from November 4-7, 2021. The six abstracts covering the BION-1301 and atrasentan clinical programs will be delivered as ePoster presentations.
Chinook will host a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 pm EDT to review the abstracts and provide updates on the company’s pipeline. Members of the Chinook executive team will be joined by Dr. Jonathan Barratt, the Mayer Professor of Renal Medicine at University of Leicester in Leicester, UK.
ePoster Presentations:
|Abstract PO1632
|Pharmacodynamic and Clinical Responses to BION-1301 in Patients with IgA Nephropathy: Initial Results of a Ph1/2 Trial
|Presenting Author
|Jonathan Barratt, MChB, PhD, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK
|Session PO1203-3
|Glomerular Diseases: Treatment and Outcomes
|Abstract PO1633
|Atrasentan Exhibits a Consistent, Predictable Pharmacokinetic Profile Among Healthy Asian Adults
|Presenting Author
|Anjay Rastogi, MD, PhD, University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA
|Session PO1203-3
|Glomerular Diseases: Treatment and Outcomes
|Abstract PO1593
|Precision Medicine Approach Identifies Patients with IgA nephropathy at Risk for Progression Using Endothelin Activation Signatures
|Presenting Author
|Viji Nair & Matthias Kretzler, MD, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
|Session PO1203-2
|Glomerular Diseases: Clinicopathological Features and Outcomes in IgAN, Lupus Nephritis, and Vasculitis
|Abstract INFO32
|A Phase 1/2, Multicenter Trial to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of BION-1301 in Healthy Volunteers and Adults With IgA Nephropathy
|Session
|Informational Posters: Glomerular Diseases
|Abstract INFO35
|Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (The ALIGN Study)
|Session
|Informational Posters: Glomerular Diseases
|Abstract INFO36
|Atrasentan in Patients with Proteinuric Glomerular Diseases (The AFFINITY Study)
|Session
|Informational Posters: Glomerular Diseases
For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the ASN Kidney Week 2021 website and Abstract Supplement.
