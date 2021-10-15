checkAd

T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Award

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, announced today that it issued inducement awards to twenty new employees.

The awards were made on October 1, 2021 under T2 Biosystems’ Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"), which was adopted on March 1, 2018 and amended and restated on January 8, 2020 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of T2 Biosystems. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase 621,500 shares of T2 Biosystems common stock and have a ten-year term. The exercise price of the options was $0.938 which was the per-share closing price of T2 Biosystems common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 1, 2021. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The award was approved by the independent compensation committee of T2 Biosystems’ board of directors and was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with T2 Biosystems in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx Instrument, T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris Panel, and T2Lyme Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.

Media Contact:
Meagan Dominick, Vault Communications
mdominick@vaultcommunications.com
773-369-4255

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinIR.com
415-937-5406





