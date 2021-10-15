checkAd

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTC Pink: GULTU) (the Trust) announced today that it will distribute to unitholders a cash distribution totaling $29,304 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Unitholders of record on October 29, 2021 will receive a cash distribution of $0.000127 per unit payable on November 12, 2021.

Natural gas (Mcf) sales volumes, average sales price and net cash proceeds available for distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 are set forth in the table below:

Natural gas (Mcf) sales volumes (a)

52,667

 

Natural gas (per Mcf) average sales price

$

3.01

 

Gross proceeds

$

158,507

 

Post-production costs and specified taxes

(23,876)

 

Royalty income

134,631

 

Interest and dividend income

8

 

Administrative expenses

(105,335)

 

Income in excess of administrative expenses

29,304

 

Cash proceeds available for distribution

$

29,304

 

(a) Attributable to the onshore Highlander subject interest which is the only subject interest with commercial production.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust. The Trust is a Delaware statutory trust created to hold a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from specified Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana that existed as of December 5, 2012, which are collectively referred to as subject interests. The subject interests and the Trust’s overriding royalty interests are described in the Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As described in the Trust’s SEC filings, future distributions are not guaranteed and will depend on the proceeds received by the Trust as a result of actual production volumes, oil and gas prices, post-production costs and specified taxes, and the amount and timing of the Trust’s administrative expenses, among other factors. For additional information on the Trust, please visit http://gultu.q4web.com/home/default.aspx.

