Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Friday, November 5, 2021, before the market opens. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via phone or the Company’s webcast.