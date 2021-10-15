checkAd

Trane Technologies Completes Acquisition of Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021, 22:30  |  18   |   |   

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has completed the acquisition of Farrar Scientific, which the company announced in a press release on September 13, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005618/en/

Holly Paeper, president of Trane Technologies’ new Life Science Solutions business (Photo: Business Wire)

Holly Paeper, president of Trane Technologies’ new Life Science Solutions business (Photo: Business Wire)

Farrar Scientific is a critical supplier for bioscience and biopharmaceutical customers that provides proprietary technology to fill an unmet need for flexible, modular, and efficient ultra-low temperature processing and storage, including cooling and heating/thawing.

“We are delighted to officially welcome Farrar Scientific associates,” said Holly Paeper, who has been appointed as president of Trane Technologies’ new Life Science Solutions business, which operates as part of the company’s Commercial HVAC business unit. “Trane Technologies’ world-class business operating system and expertise in refrigeration, cold chain and sustainable climate controls combined with Farrar’s specialized expertise in ultra-low temperature control will enable us to deliver even greater value to customers around the world in the critical biopharmaceutical and life science industries.”

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

This news release includes “forward-looking statements,” which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the expected benefits of the proposed transaction and the growth of the business. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to timely obtain necessary regulatory approvals of the proposed transaction and to timely complete the proposed transaction; our ability to fully realize the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; negative effects of announcement or consummation of the proposed transaction on the market price of the company’s ordinary shares; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; general economic and business conditions that may impact the companies in connection with the proposed transaction; the impact of the proposed transaction on the company’s employees, customers and suppliers; and the ability of the companies to successfully integrate operations after the transaction. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Trane Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trane Technologies Completes Acquisition of Farrar Scientific, a Leader in Ultra-Low Temperature Control Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has completed the acquisition of Farrar Scientific, which the company announced in a press release on September 13, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
Giuliano Di Vitantonio Appointed CEO of AtlasEdge — AtlasEdge Announces Key Strategic Partnership ...
FRMO Corp. Appoints Three New Directors
ADTRAN, Inc. Pre-Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 and Provides Current ...
XPeng Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) on Behalf of ...
Ortelius Announces Glass Lewis Recommends Capital Senior Living’s Stockholders Vote AGAINST the ...
INNV CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Lawsuit Against InnovAge Holding Corp.
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Ocular Therapeutix Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for DEXTENZA ...
Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 8, 2021
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(28) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Trane Technologies Named One of the World's Best Employers by Forbes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21How Clean is Your Air, Really?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Trane Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Trane Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten