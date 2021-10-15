checkAd

Cord Blood Banking Leader Cryo-Cell Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

OLDSMAR, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (The Nasdaq Stock Market Symbol: CCEL) (the “Company”), the world’s first private cord blood bank to separate and store stem cells in 1992, announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2021.

Financial Results

Revenue
Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $7.5 million compared to $8.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 consisted of $7.3 million in processing and storage fees, $18,200 in product revenue and $158,936 in public banking revenue compared $7.5 million in processing and storage fees, $427,874 in licensee income, $82,800 in product revenue and $116,826 in public banking revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net Income
The Company reported net income for the three months ended August 31, 2021 of $857,000, or $0.10 per basic share and diluted share, compared to net income of $784,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended August 31, 2020. During the three months ended August 31, 2021, revenue decreased 8%, cost of sales increased 4% and selling, general and administration expenses increased 3%. Selling, general and administrative expenses increase was mainly attributable to $167,000 in expenses associated with the development of the Cryo-Cell Institute for Cellular Therapies’ and $131,000 in patent expenses related to the Patent and Technology License Agreement with Duke University (“the Agreement”). Also, for the three months ended August 31, 2021, the Company recorded $255,000 in amortization expense related to the Agreement. For the three months ended August 31, 2021, the Company recorded a decrease of $325,000 versus $146,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2020, to the fair value of the contingent consideration liability from the potential earn out to which Cord:Use is entitled from the Company’s sale of the purchased public cord blood inventory

David Portnoy, Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO, commented, “We are proud to report another quarter of solid financial results even with the additional expenses related to our transformation into a vertically integrated, cellular therapy company.”

About Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is the world’s first private cord blood bank. ‎More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with ‎their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. In addition to its private bank, Cryo-Cell ‎International has a public banking program in partnership with Duke University. Cryo-Cell’s ‎public bank has provided cord blood for more than 600 transplantations and operates cord ‎blood donation sites across the U.S in prominent hospitals such as Cedars–Sinai Hospital in ‎Los Angeles and Baptist Hospital in Miami. Cryo-Cell’s facility is FDA registered, cGMP-/cGTP-‎compliant and licensed in all states requiring licensure. Besides being AABB accredited as a ‎cord blood facility, Cryo-Cell was also the first U.S. (for private use only) cord blood bank to ‎receive FACT accreditation for adhering to the most stringent cord blood quality standards ‎set by any internationally recognized, independent accrediting organization. Cryo-Cell owns ‎the exclusive rights ‎to PrepaCyte-CB, the industry’s most advanced cord blood processing ‎technology.‎

