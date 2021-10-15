Cord Blood Banking Leader Cryo-Cell Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $7.5 million compared to $8.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 consisted of $7.3 million in processing and storage fees, $18,200 in product revenue and $158,936 in public banking revenue compared $7.5 million in processing and storage fees, $427,874 in licensee income, $82,800 in product revenue and $116,826 in public banking revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net Income

The Company reported net income for the three months ended August 31, 2021 of $857,000, or $0.10 per basic share and diluted share, compared to net income of $784,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended August 31, 2020. During the three months ended August 31, 2021, revenue decreased 8%, cost of sales increased 4% and selling, general and administration expenses increased 3%. Selling, general and administrative expenses increase was mainly attributable to $167,000 in expenses associated with the development of the Cryo-Cell Institute for Cellular Therapies’ and $131,000 in patent expenses related to the Patent and Technology License Agreement with Duke University (“the Agreement”). Also, for the three months ended August 31, 2021, the Company recorded $255,000 in amortization expense related to the Agreement. For the three months ended August 31, 2021, the Company recorded a decrease of $325,000 versus $146,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2020, to the fair value of the contingent consideration liability from the potential earn out to which Cord:Use is entitled from the Company’s sale of the purchased public cord blood inventory

David Portnoy, Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO, commented, “We are proud to report another quarter of solid financial results even with the additional expenses related to our transformation into a vertically integrated, cellular therapy company.”

About Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is the world’s first private cord blood bank. ‎More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with ‎their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. In addition to its private bank, Cryo-Cell ‎International has a public banking program in partnership with Duke University. Cryo-Cell’s ‎public bank has provided cord blood for more than 600 transplantations and operates cord ‎blood donation sites across the U.S in prominent hospitals such as Cedars–Sinai Hospital in ‎Los Angeles and Baptist Hospital in Miami. Cryo-Cell’s facility is FDA registered, cGMP-/cGTP-‎compliant and licensed in all states requiring licensure. Besides being AABB accredited as a ‎cord blood facility, Cryo-Cell was also the first U.S. (for private use only) cord blood bank to ‎receive FACT accreditation for adhering to the most stringent cord blood quality standards ‎set by any internationally recognized, independent accrediting organization. Cryo-Cell owns ‎the exclusive rights ‎to PrepaCyte-CB, the industry’s most advanced cord blood processing ‎technology.‎