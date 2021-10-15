checkAd

Amazon Supports Department of Justice’s Prosecution of Four Defendants Charged with Fraud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2021   

Amazon.com, Inc.:

What:

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan yesterday charged four individuals in a more than 30 count indictment for their role in defrauding Amazon’s textbook rental program. The charges include mail fraud, wire fraud, and making false statements. Amazon’s robust anti-fraud systems discovered this scheme and it supported the multi-year investigation.

You can see the related press release here: https://www.justice.gov/Usao-wdmi/pr/2021_1014_Talsma

Statement from Amazon:
 Only through close collaboration with law enforcement is the prosecution of fraud like this possible. We are grateful to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Postal Inspector of Michigan in their thorough pursuit of this case. Fraud undermines the trust of our customers, and jeopardizes the value and selection that entrepreneurs, authors, and publishers provide to millions of customers through our stores. We will continue to pursue all available measures to protect our customers and hold bad actors accountable.

Additional Background
 Case: 1:21-cr-00180-HYJ, United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan

Amazon has an extensive history of protecting its customers from fraud and abuse:

Disclaimer

