Skyharbour Resources – Invitation to Red Cloud’s 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase and PI Financial’s Uranium Day 2.0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2021 Oktoberfest Fall Mining Showcase and PI Financial's "Uranium Day 2.0: The Emerging Uranium Opportunity".

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from October 18-20, 2021. Jordan Trimble, President and CEO will be presenting on Wednesday, October 20th at 12:30PM PST (3:30PM EST).

https://www.redcloudfs.com/oktoberfest2021/

PI’s conference will be a virtual event and will take place on October 27th, 2021. Jordan Trimble will be presenting at 12:10pm PST (3:10pm EST).

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v180HBQYTem4atpfZ2bG-A

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects covering over 250,000 hectares of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. The Company is actively advancing the project through drill programs.

Skyharbour has a joint-venture with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. at the Preston Project whereby Orano has earned a 51% interest in the project through exploration expenditures and cash payments. Skyharbour now owns a 24.5% interest in the Project. Skyharbour also has a joint-venture with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Project whereby Azincourt has earned a 70% interest in the project through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuance. Skyharbour now owns a 15% interest in the Project. Preston and East Preston are large, geologically prospective properties proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit.