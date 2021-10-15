checkAd

BE Resources Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 23:00  |  10   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BE Resources Inc. (TSXV: BER.H) (“BE Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 15, 2021.

Each of the director nominees, being Carmelo Marrelli, Marie-Josée Audet, Robert Suttie, and Jing Peng, were re-elected as a director of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed.

In addition, all other matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, including:

  • The re-appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company;
  • Approval of the redomicile of the Corporation from Colorado to Ontario; and
  • Approval of a new general by-law under Ontario law.

For more information:
Carmelo Marrelli, Chief Executive Officer
82 Richmond St East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
T (418) 531-1060
C (416) 278-5519
carm@marrellisupport.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of BE Resources. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe BE Resources’ future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that BE Resources or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Although these statements are based on information currently available to BE Resources, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, BE Resources’ objectives, goals or future plans, statements, the company’s portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other approvals in respect of the Debt Settlement and the Company’s operations, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in BE Resources’ public documents filed on SEDAR. Although BE Resources believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. BE Resources disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BE Resources Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BE Resources Inc. (TSXV: BER.H) (“BE Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on October 15, 2021. Each of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends and Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings ...
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Eco Oro Announces Change in Directors
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co aka SWIFTY GLOBAL Expands Their Product Development Team
Monument vermeldet Fortschritte beim Bau der Flotationsanlage in der Selinsing-Goldmine in Malaysia
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...