checkAd

CAPREIT Announces October 2021 Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 23:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its October 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12084 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The October distribution will be payable on November 15, 2021 to Unitholders of record on October 29, 2021.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly-traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in, and manages, approximately 70,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada, in the Netherlands and Ireland. CAPREIT has approximately $18 billion of assets under management globally. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net, and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein,
Chairman
(416) 861-5788 		CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney,
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404 		CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer,
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAPREIT Announces October 2021 Distribution TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its October 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12084 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends and Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings ...
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Eco Oro Announces Change in Directors
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co aka SWIFTY GLOBAL Expands Their Product Development Team
Monument vermeldet Fortschritte beim Bau der Flotationsanlage in der Selinsing-Goldmine in Malaysia
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...