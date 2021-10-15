CAPREIT Announces October 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX – CAR.UN) announced today its October 2021 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12084 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The October distribution will be payable on November 15, 2021 to Unitholders of record on October 29, 2021.



To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.