checkAd

TAAT Adds 19 U.S. Wholesalers in 60 Days, Adding Distribution in New States to Include Virginia, Oregon, and Missouri

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 23:05  |  15   |   |   

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that over the past 60 days it has secured 19 new relationships with U.S. wholesalers to carry TAAT, adding distribution in new states such as Virginia (population 8.5 million), Oregon (population 4.2 million), and Missouri (population 6.1 million). In a press release dated August 17, 2021, the Company announced that it had obtained distribution in seven new U.S. states (AL, CA, FL, GA, IL, MI, MS) in just two months, and announced shortly thereafter in a press release dated September 24, 2021 that the count of TAAT retailers across the country officially surpassed the 1,000-store mark. Just three weeks later, the Company has confirmed that more than 1,200 stores in the United States now carry TAAT at retail. An interactive store finder map of TAAT retailers can be found on the Company’s TryTAAT portal at the following link (must be 21+): https://trytaat.com/pages/sca-store-locator

In addition to TAAT being available for purchase by the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States through e-commerce, the Company is also undertaking its first international launches in markets to include Australia, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland (for which a 43,000-pack shipment landed in late September 2021). By adding more than a dozen new distributors in the United States and bringing its new manufacturing facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada into operation last month (as announced in a September 3, 2021 press release), the Company is confident that it can further scale its commercialization of TAAT between increased production bandwidth and an expanded network of retailers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8eeeb5f-a753-44fe ...

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “As more smokers aged 21+ are choosing TAAT instead of tobacco cigarettes, we believe consumer-level demand has influenced retailers of tobacco products and their respective wholesalers to begin carrying TAAT as part of their tobacco category offerings. Additionally, we have held TAAT exhibits at several commercial trade shows in recent months to include the NACS Show in Chicago, which is the largest and most prominent such event in the U.S. convenience industry. These events have enabled us to start dialogues and form relationships with wholesalers who we have converted into TAAT distributors at a remarkable rate. Now that we have increased production capacity through our new facilities in Las Vegas, we are picking up the pace at which we are adding new distributors, states, and points of sale across the country. I am very impressed with the momentum we have achieved with 19 new distributors in the past 60 days and a 20% increase in our store count in the past three weeks, and we look forward to building upon this growth for our first international launches that are presently underway.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TAAT Adds 19 U.S. Wholesalers in 60 Days, Adding Distribution in New States to Include Virginia, Oregon, and Missouri LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that over the past 60 days it has secured 19 new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends and Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings ...
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Eco Oro Announces Change in Directors
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co aka SWIFTY GLOBAL Expands Their Product Development Team
Monument vermeldet Fortschritte beim Bau der Flotationsanlage in der Selinsing-Goldmine in Malaysia
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...