TAAT Adds 19 U.S. Wholesalers in 60 Days, Adding Distribution in New States to Include Virginia, Oregon, and Missouri

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that over the past 60 days it has secured 19 new relationships with U.S. wholesalers to carry TAAT, adding distribution in new states such as Virginia (population 8.5 million), Oregon (population 4.2 million), and Missouri (population 6.1 million). In a press release dated August 17, 2021 , the Company announced that it had obtained distribution in seven new U.S. states (AL, CA, FL, GA, IL, MI, MS) in just two months, and announced shortly thereafter in a press release dated September 24, 2021 that the count of TAAT retailers across the country officially surpassed the 1,000-store mark. Just three weeks later, the Company has confirmed that more than 1,200 stores in the United States now carry TAAT at retail. An interactive store finder map of TAAT retailers can be found on the Company’s TryTAAT portal at the following link (must be 21+): https://trytaat.com/pages/sca-store-locator



In addition to TAAT being available for purchase by the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States through e-commerce, the Company is also undertaking its first international launches in markets to include Australia, as well as the United Kingdom and Ireland (for which a 43,000-pack shipment landed in late September 2021 ). By adding more than a dozen new distributors in the United States and bringing its new manufacturing facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada into operation last month (as announced in a September 3, 2021 press release), the Company is confident that it can further scale its commercialization of TAAT between increased production bandwidth and an expanded network of retailers.

TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “As more smokers aged 21+ are choosing TAAT instead of tobacco cigarettes, we believe consumer-level demand has influenced retailers of tobacco products and their respective wholesalers to begin carrying TAAT as part of their tobacco category offerings. Additionally, we have held TAAT exhibits at several commercial trade shows in recent months to include the NACS Show in Chicago, which is the largest and most prominent such event in the U.S. convenience industry. These events have enabled us to start dialogues and form relationships with wholesalers who we have converted into TAAT distributors at a remarkable rate. Now that we have increased production capacity through our new facilities in Las Vegas, we are picking up the pace at which we are adding new distributors, states, and points of sale across the country. I am very impressed with the momentum we have achieved with 19 new distributors in the past 60 days and a 20% increase in our store count in the past three weeks, and we look forward to building upon this growth for our first international launches that are presently underway.”