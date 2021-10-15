checkAd

FEMSA Announces Senior Leadership Succession Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 23:08  |   |   |   

Daniel Rodríguez to succeed Eduardo Padilla as CEO in January 2022

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today that in accordance with its senior leadership succession planning process, and consistent with previously established timeframes, Eduardo Padilla will retire from his position as FEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2022. Accordingly, FEMSA’s Board of Directors has appointed Daniel Rodríguez Cofré, currently CEO of FEMSA Comercio, to become FEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer as of January 1, 2022.

Eduardo has had an exceptional trajectory of almost 25 years at FEMSA, joining as head of strategic planning in 1997. He served as Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA Comercio for 16 years, during which he led the effort to turn OXXO into the leading proximity retailer in Mexico and Latin America. Eduardo helped FEMSA Comercio enter the drugstore business in Mexico, Chile, and Colombia, as well as consolidate its position in the retail fuel business in Mexico. In 2016 he became FEMSA’s Chief Corporate Officer and on January 1, 2018, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA. During his tenure as CEO, FEMSA improved its results and competitive position across operations, developed compelling new business verticals, and consolidated key partnerships even as the company became more agile as it navigated the challenges brought on by the global pandemic. And throughout his various roles at FEMSA, Eduardo acted consistently with his life purpose of “developing and transforming people and organizations”. In doing so, he strengthened FEMSA’s culture by focusing first on its people and its customers, while maintaining a global view.

Daniel Rodríguez Cofré joined FEMSA in 2015 as Chief Corporate Officer and, since January of 2016, he has been CEO of FEMSA Comercio. Prior to FEMSA, Daniel occupied several senior finance positions at Shell, and he was CFO and CEO at Cencosud. At FEMSA Comercio, Daniel helped OXXO grow its leadership position and set the foundations for its digital transformation in Mexico, while developing compelling growth opportunities in South America. During his tenure, FEMSA’s Health Division evolved into a powerful regional platform, while the Fuel operations consolidated their position in Mexico. He has also participated as alternate member in the Board of Directors of FEMSA and Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Daniel will bring his expertise and leadership to guide FEMSA in this new stage of economic and social value creation, driving growth and innovation along with sustainability, inclusion, and diversity, and with a continued focus on the development of its people, their families, and the communities in which FEMSA operates.

Daniel’s appointment represents one more step in FEMSA’s long-term talent and succession planning process. His replacement as FEMSA Comercio’s CEO will be named on a later date.

About FEMSA
FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO Gas chain of retail service stations. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as the second largest shareholder of Heineken, one of the world’s leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 320,000 employees in 13 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance. 

CONTACT: Media Contact
(52) 555-249-6843
comunicacion@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com

Investor Contact
(52) 818-328-6167
investor@femsa.com.mx
www.femsa.com/inversionista




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FEMSA Announces Senior Leadership Succession Plan Daniel Rodríguez to succeed Eduardo Padilla as CEO in January 2022MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today that in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Osino Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends and Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings ...
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Eco Oro Announces Change in Directors
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co aka SWIFTY GLOBAL Expands Their Product Development Team
Monument vermeldet Fortschritte beim Bau der Flotationsanlage in der Selinsing-Goldmine in Malaysia
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...