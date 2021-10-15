checkAd

Glatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on November 2nd

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), announced today that it expects to issue its 2021 third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Management will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) that morning to discuss the Company’s results. Glatfelter’s earnings release and an accompanying financial supplement, which includes significant financial information to be discussed on the conference call, will be available on its Investor Relations website at https://www.glatfelter.com/investors/.

What: Glatfelter Corporation’s 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call
   
When: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 11:00 a.m. (ET)
   
Number: US dial (888) 335-5539
  International dial (973) 582-2857
   
Conference ID: 4090853
   
Webcast: https://www.glatfelter.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/
   
Rebroadcast Dates: November 2, 2021, 2:00 p.m. through November 16, 2021, 11:59 p.m.
   
Rebroadcast Number: Within US dial (855) 859-2056
  International dial (404) 537-3406
   
Conference ID: 4090853

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1 billion with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,560 employees worldwide. Operations include twelve manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:  
Investors: Media:
Ramesh Shettigar Eileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2746 (717) 225-2793




