Lakeland Bancorp Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call

OAK RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”) announced that it expects to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 before the market opens. A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on its website.



The Company also announced that it will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Shara and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Splaine will host the call. The conference call toll-free dial-in number is (844) 200-6205 and the toll-free international dial-in number is (833) 950-0062. Participants should use access code 252058. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register.