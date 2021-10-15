checkAd

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021, 23:14  |  34   |   |   

OAK RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”) announced that it expects to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 before the market opens. A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on its website.

The Company also announced that it will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Shara and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Splaine will host the call. The conference call toll-free dial-in number is (844) 200-6205 and the toll-free international dial-in number is (833) 950-0062. Participants should use access code 252058. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately noon ET on October 26, 2021, and ending on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, by dialing 866-813-9403 or international dial-in number 226-828-7578, access code 802618. A transcript of the call will be available within approximately 48 hours on the Company’s website at https://investorrelations.lakelandbank.com.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $7.85 billion in total assets at June 30, 2021. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York, the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-2000 for more information.

Thomas F. Splaine
EVP & CFO





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call OAK RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”) announced that it expects to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 before the market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends and Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings ...
Wikileaf Technologies Early Warning News Release in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103
Nevada Gold Mines Completes Exchange Transaction to Consolidate South Arturo Property
Eco Oro Announces Change in Directors
François Gratton to transition to the roles of Chair, TELUS Health and Chair, TELUS Agriculture at ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co aka SWIFTY GLOBAL Expands Their Product Development Team
Monument vermeldet Fortschritte beim Bau der Flotationsanlage in der Selinsing-Goldmine in Malaysia
Universal Media Group Company Updates - Lamorne Morris and Rashad Evans join UMGP as Directors, and ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...