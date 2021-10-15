Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Issuance of Bond Certificates in Mexico for Ps. 2.5 Billion

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (the “Company” or “GAP”) announced that today successfully completed the issuance of 25 million long-term bond certificates in Mexico (Certificados Bursátiles) at a nominal value of Ps. 100 each (one hundred pesos 00/100 M.N.), for a total value of Ps. 2.5 billion (two point five billion pesos 00/100 M.N.), issued jointly through green bond certificates and the first reopening of the fourth issuance under the ticker symbol “GAP21-2”. The order book reached a subscription of 4.7x.



The bond certificates were issued in accordance with the following terms: