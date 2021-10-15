checkAd

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Issuance of Bond Certificates in Mexico for Ps. 2.5 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2021   

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (the “Company” or “GAP”) announced that today successfully completed the issuance of 25 million long-term bond certificates in Mexico (Certificados Bursátiles) at a nominal value of Ps. 100 each (one hundred pesos 00/100 M.N.), for a total value of Ps. 2.5 billion (two point five billion pesos 00/100 M.N.), issued jointly through green bond certificates and the first reopening of the fourth issuance under the ticker symbol “GAP21-2”. The order book reached a subscription of 4.7x.

The bond certificates were issued in accordance with the following terms:

  • Ps. 1.5 billion (one point five billion pesos 00/100 M.N.) in 5-year green bond certificates under the ticker symbol “GAP21V”. Interest will be payable every 28 days at a variable rate of TIIE-28 plus 25 basis points; the principal will be due at maturity on October 9, 2026, with an early amortization option.
  • Ps. 1.0 billion (one billion pesos 00/100 M.N.) corresponding to the first reopening of “GAP21-2” long-term fixed rate bond, originally issued on May 7, 2021, and has the same characteristics as the original issuance. Interest will be payable every 182 days at a coupon of 7.91%; the principal will be due at maturity on April 28, 2028, with an early amortization option. The issuance price was Ps. 101.323278 (one hundred one pesos 323278/1000000) each. The price was calculated taking into consideration that the additional bond certificates obtain the interest corresponding to the entire period of interest ongoing of the original bond certificates, and in consideration of the surcharge applicable to the additional bond certificates.

The issuances obtained credit ratings of “Aaa.mx” by Moody’s and “MxAAA” by S&P, on a national scale.

The resources from these issuances will be used to fulfill the investments committed under the Master Development Program for 2021 and part of 2022, as well as to finance eligible green projects in accordance with our Green Financing Framework, which is aligned with the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles and the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals, and that received a positive opinion from the firm Sustainalytics. The green projects will fall within the following eligible categories:

