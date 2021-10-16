Entourage Health Announces Filing of Amended Financial Statements and MD&A

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products and brands, today announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review conducted by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”), the staff of the Corporate Finance Branch requested that the Company refile its management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the interim periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and its unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Revised Financial Disclosure").



On the request of the OSC staff, the Company is filing the Revised Financial Disclosure to reclassify certain loan balances from non-current to current liabilities and to provide additional information in connection with the Company's liquidity, capital resources and its ability to continue as a going concern. No further adjustments have been made to the previously released income statement or statement of cash flows.