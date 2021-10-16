checkAd

Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Delay of Annual Filings

Autor: Accesswire
16.10.2021, 02:00  |   |   |   

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, announced today that it anticipates the filing of its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and related officer certifications for the financial year ended July 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") will be delayed beyond the required filing deadline under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and pursuant to National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings, being October 29, 2021 (the "Filing Deadline").

Foto: Accesswire

In light of the Company's recent change of auditor, previously announced on June 24, 2021 and the departure of the Company's long tenured CEO & CSO effective September 1, 2021, in order to ensure that all internal and audit controls are properly executed, the Company has determined that it will not be able to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings by the Filing Deadline. The Company intends to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings as soon as possible, and in any event no later than November 19, 2021. The Company currently does not anticipate any delay in filing its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and the related officer certifications for the interim financial period ended October 31, 2021, before the required filing deadline under NI 51-102, being December 15, 2021.

The Company is providing this default announcement in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The Company has made an application to the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator of the Company, for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") under NP 12-203 in respect of the anticipated default regarding the Annual Filings. The granting of the MCTO is at the discretion of the Ontario Securities Commission. The issuance of the MCTO generally will not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade in their securities. In the event that the MCTO is granted, it will be in effect until the default is remedied.

Disclaimer

