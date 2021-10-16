checkAd

Award of Petroleum Exploration Rights in Nareli Block

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2021, 06:35  |  18   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura" or the "Company") announced today that the Government of Pakistan has awarded petroleum exploration rights in the Nareli Block (3068-9) to Jura’s wholly-owned subsidiary Spud Energy Pty Limited (“SEPL”) and its Joint Venture partners Mari Petroleum Company Limited (“MPCL”) and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (“POL”).

MPCL is the operator of the Nareli Block with a 39% working interest, whereas SEPL and POL have a 29% and 32% working interest, respectively. Balochistan Energy Company Limited, the holding company of Balochistan Province, shall have an option to participate in the Nareli Block with a 2.5% carried working interest, while Government Holdings (Private) Limited may opt to participate in the Nareli Block with a 2.5% paying working interest.

The Nareli Block geologically lies in the Central Indus Basin of Pakistan and falls in the hydrocarbon prospectivity Zone-II. The Joint Venture partners are considering an aggressive exploration plan to evaluate the full hydrocarbon potential of the Block, which may include acquisition of seismic data and drilling of exploratory wells subject to the delineation of commercially drillable prospects.

The Nareli Block covers an area of approximately 2,414.95 square kilometres and is located in Harnai, Sibi and Loralai districts in the Balochistan Province of Pakistan.

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

Forward Looking Advisory

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. The words "will", "approximately", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information concerning the considerations of an exploration plan of the Nareli Block and the ability to exercise participation rights by Balochistan Energy Company Limited and Government Holdings (Private) Limited.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Award of Petroleum Exploration Rights in Nareli Block CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jura Energy Corporation ("Jura" or the "Company") announced today that the Government of Pakistan has awarded petroleum exploration rights in the Nareli Block (3068-9) to Jura’s wholly-owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Silver Hammer Announces Appointment of Morgan Lekstrom as CEO and Alnesh Mohan as Corporate ...
EV Battery Tech Announces Contest Winners
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co aka SWIFTY GLOBAL Expands Their Product Development Team
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Issuance of Bond Certificates in Mexico for Ps. 2.5 ...
Monument vermeldet Fortschritte beim Bau der Flotationsanlage in der Selinsing-Goldmine in Malaysia
Universal Media Group Company Updates - Lamorne Morris and Rashad Evans join UMGP as Directors, and ...
Malaga Financial Corporation Reports 8% Increase in Earnings For the First Nine Months of 2021
Chinese Premier Visited EHang Exhibition Booth at the China Import and Export Fair
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
PAOG Confirms Plans For First CBD Nutraceutical Revenue In 2021 Targeting $16 Billion Market
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...