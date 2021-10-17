checkAd

Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other Natural Occuring Entheogenic Drugs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTC: CLABD), (FWB: LD6, WKN: A3CSSU) (the “Company”) a research and technology company focused in life sciences and on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, congratulates Seattle’s city council in their unanimous vote to decriminalize the use, possession and cultivation of naturally occurring entheogenic drugs, including psilocybin for “religious, spiritual, healing or personal growth practices.”

On Monday, October 4, 2021, the City of Seattle officially became the largest city in the United States to decriminalize non-commercial use around a number of psychedelic substances that originate from “living, fresh, dried or processed plant or fungal material, including teas or powders”, through the passage of resolution number 32021 “A RESOLUTION declaring that the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of anyone engaging in entheogen-related activities should be among the city of Seattle’s lowest law enforcement priorities and stating the council’s support for full decriminalization of these activities.” The resolution was sponsored by City Council member Andrew Lewis, and received unanimous support from all council members, and effectively represents the City’s first step in a move to change its drug policies, and to support the largely demonstrated scientific potential these substances can have in providing cutting-edge treatments for substance abuse and other mental and health afflictions.

Seattle joins at least nine (9) other cities in the United States that have decriminalized psilocybin and similar substances. Other cities include Denver (COL), Washington (DC), Oakland (CA), Santa Cruz (CA), Sommerville (MASS), Cambridge (MASS) and Northampton (MASS) and Ann Arbor (MI). In 2020, the State of Oregon became the first state to legalize psilocybin for therapeutic use.

Another push for the lessening of legal obstacles surrounding psychedelics was made on this month, with the publishing of “Psychedelic therapy: a roadmap for wider acceptance and utilization”, by the head of Harvard Law School’s Project on Psychedelics Law and Regulation, Mason Marks. In a peer reviewed article Mr. Marks advocates for the relaxation of laws around psychedelic drugs in order to further mental health-care innovation. Marks’ article was published in peer-review journal, Nature Medicine, and strongly suggests that the current status of psilocybin, as a Schedule I controlled substance - the same category as hard drugs such as heroin – precludes psychedelics research from receiving federal funding for research, and creates a considerable obstacle to further such research. Mr. Marks stresses that moving psilocybin to a less-restrictive category would help create “more-inclusive clinical trials and unbiased regulatory review” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

