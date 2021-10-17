TF Bank Focuses on Organic Growth to Double Loan Portfolio by 2025 Autor: PLX AI | 17.10.2021, 21:52 | | 26 0 | 0 17.10.2021, 21:52 | (PLX AI) – TF Bank aims to prioritized organic growth to double its loan portfolio to SEK 20 billion by the first half of 2025, the bank said this evening.TF Bank also targets ROE "well above 20%"Dividend policy unchangedThe new financial targets … (PLX AI) – TF Bank aims to prioritized organic growth to double its loan portfolio to SEK 20 billion by the first half of 2025, the bank said this evening.TF Bank also targets ROE "well above 20%"Dividend policy unchangedThe new financial targets … (PLX AI) – TF Bank aims to prioritized organic growth to double its loan portfolio to SEK 20 billion by the first half of 2025, the bank said this evening.

TF Bank also targets ROE "well above 20%"

Dividend policy unchanged

The new financial targets will be presented more in detail by CEO and CFO in connection with the presentation of the interim earnings report tomorrow



