Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in SOD1-ALS

  • In the Phase 3 VALOR study, the primary endpoint as measured by the Revised Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R) did not reach statistical significance; however, signs of reduced disease progression across multiple secondary and exploratory endpoints were observed
  • The totality of evidence from VALOR and its ongoing open-label extension showed that participants who started tofersen earlier experienced better outcomes, further suggesting a positive clinical effect
  • Topline data being presented today at the American Neurological Association 2021 Annual Meeting
  • Given the high unmet medical need, Biogen will expand its ongoing early access program (EAP) to the broader SOD1-ALS population

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 VALOR study of tofersen (BIIB067), an investigational antisense drug being evaluated for people with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). While tofersen did not meet the primary endpoint of change from baseline to week 28 in the Revised Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R), trends favoring tofersen were seen across multiple secondary and exploratory measures of biologic activity and clinical function.

In addition, a pre-specified integration of data from VALOR and its ongoing open-label extension study (OLE) reinforced these findings and showed that early tofersen initiation led to less decline across multiple measures of motor function, respiratory function, muscle strength, and quality of life in people with SOD1-ALS. Most adverse events in both VALOR and OLE were mild to moderate in severity, including procedural pain, headache, pain in extremity, fall and back pain.

Biogen is actively engaging with regulators, the medical community, patient advocacy groups and other key stakeholders around the world to determine potential next steps.

“The results from the VALOR study are encouraging as they show reduction of SOD1 protein, reduction of neurofilament, a potential biomarker for neurodegenerative disease, and positive signals across multiple key endpoints including measures of important aspects of the daily lives of SOD1-ALS patients,” said Timothy Miller, M.D., Ph.D., principal investigator of VALOR and ALS Center Director at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis. “The wait for new options has been long and difficult for the ALS community, and we welcome this important research advancement in this difficult to treat disease space.”

