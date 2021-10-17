checkAd

Eolus Says Commerz Real Cancels 68 MW Contract

Autor: PLX AI
  • (PLX AI) – Eolus says 68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real.
  • As a consequence of the terminated agreement Eolus’ order backlog will decrease with the amount of EUR 82.5 million and signed contracts for future asset management services will decrease by 68 MW
  • No revenues from the agreement have been recognized in Eolus’ financial reports
  • Eolus will pay a termination fee of EUR 200,000 to the investor Commerz Real
  • Conditions not fulfilled relate to sufficient permits not being granted by the authorities before the long-stop date in the agreement between Eolus and Commerz Real
  • Eolus to restart the sales process for the three projects located in southern Sweden


