Eolus Says Commerz Real Cancels 68 MW Contract
(PLX AI) – Eolus says 68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real.As a consequence of the terminated agreement Eolus’ order backlog will decrease with the amount of EUR 82.5 million and signed contracts for future asset management …
(PLX AI) – Eolus says 68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real.As a consequence of the terminated agreement Eolus’ order backlog will decrease with the amount of EUR 82.5 million and signed contracts for future asset management …
- (PLX AI) – Eolus says 68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real.
- As a consequence of the terminated agreement Eolus’ order backlog will decrease with the amount of EUR 82.5 million and signed contracts for future asset management services will decrease by 68 MW
- No revenues from the agreement have been recognized in Eolus’ financial reports
- Eolus will pay a termination fee of EUR 200,000 to the investor Commerz Real
- Conditions not fulfilled relate to sufficient permits not being granted by the authorities before the long-stop date in the agreement between Eolus and Commerz Real
- Eolus to restart the sales process for the three projects located in southern Sweden
Eolus Vind Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare