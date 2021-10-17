Eolus Says Commerz Real Cancels 68 MW Contract Autor: PLX AI | 17.10.2021, 22:17 | | 14 0 | 0 17.10.2021, 22:17 | (PLX AI) – Eolus says 68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real.As a consequence of the terminated agreement Eolus’ order backlog will decrease with the amount of EUR 82.5 million and signed contracts for future asset management … (PLX AI) – Eolus says 68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real.As a consequence of the terminated agreement Eolus’ order backlog will decrease with the amount of EUR 82.5 million and signed contracts for future asset management … (PLX AI) – Eolus says 68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real.

As a consequence of the terminated agreement Eolus’ order backlog will decrease with the amount of EUR 82.5 million and signed contracts for future asset management services will decrease by 68 MW

No revenues from the agreement have been recognized in Eolus’ financial reports

Eolus will pay a termination fee of EUR 200,000 to the investor Commerz Real

Conditions not fulfilled relate to sufficient permits not being granted by the authorities before the long-stop date in the agreement between Eolus and Commerz Real

Eolus to restart the sales process for the three projects located in southern Sweden



Eolus Vind Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Eolus Vind Registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer