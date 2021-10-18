checkAd

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 02:20  |  59   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) technical report with respect to the new Mineral Resource estimates for the Detour Lake Mine (“Detour Lake”). The technical report, entitled, “Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Report” is effective as of July 26, 2021 (the “Technical Report”) and is in support of the new Mineral Resource estimates for Detour Lake as part of its mid-year Mineral Resources update released on September 2, 2021.

Key highlights from the Technical Report include:

  • Measured and Indicated(1)(2) (“M&I”) Mineral Resources increase 10,061,000 ounces or 216% from December 31, 2020 estimates to 14,718,000 ounces at June 30, 2021 (572.0 million tonnes (“MT”) at average grade of 0.80 grams per tonne (“g/t”))
  • M&I Mineral Resource estimates include 12,214,000 ounces(3) (386.5MT at average grade of 0.98 g/t) with additional 2,505,000 ounces (185.5MT at average grade of 0.42 g/t) of low-grade M&I Mineral Resources(4)
  • Inferred Mineral Resources at June 30, 2021 of 1,115,000 ounces(1) (48.3MT at average grade of 0.81 g/t)
  • Increase in Mineral Resources expected to drive growth in Mineral Reserves from December 31, 2020 estimate of 15,775,000 ounces (596.1MT at average grade of 0.82 g/t)(5)(6); December 31, 2021 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates to be released in first quarter of 2022.

(1) Mineral Resources are reported exclusive of Mineral Reserves.
(2) Mineral Resources include Mineral Resources considered amenable to open-pit mining methods and are bound within a pit shell.
(3) Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at 0.50 g/t cut-off grade.
(4) M&I Mineral Resources include Mineral Resources at grades below 0.50 g/t with a cut-off grade of 0.35 g/t.
(5) December 31, 2020 Mineral Reserve estimate includes 13,821,000 ounces (447.4MT at average grade of 0.96 g/t) at a 0.50 g/t cut-off grade with an additional 1,954,000 ounces of low-grade Mineral Reserves (148.7MT at average grade of 0.41 g/t) at grades below 0.50 g/t with a cut-off grade of 0.35 g/t.
(6) See technical report entitled “Detour Lake Operation NI 43-101 Technical Report” with an effective date of December 31, 2020 as filed on SEDAR on March 30, 2021 (the “2020 Technical Report”).

Seite 1 von 5
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that it has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.10.21DZ BANK – Inflation allerorten – Gold vor weiterer Rally?
DZ BANK | Unternehmensnachrichten
17.10.21ETF: 3 Tipps für mehr Rendite und finanzielle Freiheit!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.10.21Gold Fields: Nun gilt es!
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
16.10.21Philadelphia Gold/Silver Index: Index sendet Lebenszeichen
Gold-Silber-Rohstofftrends | Kommentare
16.10.21DZ BANK – Inflation allerorten – Gold vor weiterer Rally?
DZ BANK | Unternehmensnachrichten
16.10.21Aktien vs. Guthaben: Wie groß ist der Unterschied bei 300 Euro Sparrate nach 50 Jahren?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
16.10.21Award of Petroleum Exploration Rights in Nareli Block
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16.10.21Gold startet + Top-News!: Es hagelt wieder gute Unternehmensnachrichten und Aktien sind unterbewertet.
Swiss Resource Capital AG | Kommentare
15.10.21Pure Gold Mining Inc. Closes Previously Announced Non-Brokered Financing of Approximately C$3.47 Million
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
15.10.21Ero Copper to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results on November 10, 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten