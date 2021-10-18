checkAd

AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to Enhance its Cross-border E-commerce Ecosystem

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021   

In partnership with Cainiao, AliExpress will now offer X-day delivery guarantee for selected international orders supported by a newly streamlined network

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, part of Alibaba Group and one of the world's largest online retail marketplaces, has introduced innovative logistics solutions in partnership with Cainiao, Alibaba's logistics arm. Ahead of the world renowned 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, this enables the Company to offer X-day delivery guarantee and an enhanced service to millions of customers.

The upgrades, consisting of China domestic selection warehouses, automated sorting centers, overseas warehouses, increased weekly chartered flights, as well as last mile self-pickup network, help create one of the world's most robust cross-border e-commerce ecosystems. These new additions significantly speed up the dispatch time needed for shipments from China to overseas customers. Riding on this momentum and the triple digit growth in AliExpress's key markets, Brazil, Spain and France in 2020, the Company plans to further increase its investment in innovative technology to support its global and local logistics.

"Shoppers worldwide have come to expect efficient delivery," said Wang Mingqiang, general manager of AliExpress. "Through our ongoing innovations and strategic partnership with Cainiao, we have enhanced our cross-border e-commerce ecosystem. We can now help our sellers deliver popular products within an incredibly efficient delivery time to Europe and Latin America. As we implement this enhanced supply chain network ahead of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, we are thrilled to be delivering goods faster and more reliably with no additional cost for our valued customers."

AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions

In the past year, the number of packages received and delivered by AliExpress' ecosystem logistics partners has increased by 100 percent. In response to the rising needs through partnership with Cainiao, five selection warehouses and nine automated sorting centers have been established in China for sellers to pre-stock their AliExpress products, thus significantly reducing the dispatch time, along with 80 chartered flights in average every week, AliExpress now offers 10 working days delivery for selected cross border orders made in Spain and France, 12 working days for Brazil and five working days for South Korea. There are plans to roll out the initiatives in more European markets.

