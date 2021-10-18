checkAd

Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the Singapore International Energy Week 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will deliver the Singapore Energy Lecture at the 14th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW). This year's SIEW Opening Keynote Address will feature two prominent speakers, H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Indonesia, and Joe Blommaert, President, Low Carbon Solutions, ExxonMobil, who will share their insights and perspectives on SIEW's theme, "Advancing the Energy Transition".

The Singapore Energy Summit will focus on pertinent themes from across the energy sector on: advancing the energy transition, decarbonisation through green growth, energy innovation and regional interconnectivity.  

New for SIEW 2021 is the inaugural Singapore-International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) High-Level Forum which will profile over 25 energy ministers and leaders on "Investing in an Inclusive and Just Energy Transition". The Energy Market Authority will also host the Asia Pacific Energy Regulatory Forum, a biennial platform where energy regulators from 13 Asia Pacific countries will discuss key regulatory issues and share knowledge and best practices.

Other major events at SIEW include the Singapore-International Energy Agency (IEA) Forum that will showcase the Southeast Asia launch of the IEA World Energy Outlook (WEO) 2021, providing a comprehensive view of how the global energy system could develop in the coming decade. SIEW Energy Insights will highlight industry perspectives from A*STAR, Singapore Battery Consortium, Senoko, SP Group and energy start-ups from the Shell StartUp Engine.

The energy ministers, policy makers and experts speaking at SIEW 2021 include:

Government:

  • Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore
  • Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower & Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore
  • Low Yen Ling, Minister of State, Ministry for Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Singapore
  • H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of ASEAN
  • The Hon. Angus Taylor MP, Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Australia
  • The Hon. Lily D' Ambrosio MP, Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Minister for Solar Homes, Victoria Australia
  • The Hon. Bill Johnston MLA, Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Corrective Services, Western Australia
  • YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Mohd Hussein, Minister of Energy, Brunei Darussalam
  • H.E. Dr Ith Praing, Secretary of State, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Kingdom of Cambodia
  • H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Republic of Indonesia
  • H.E. Dr Sinava Souphanouvong, Deputy Minister of Energy and Mines, Lao People's Democratic Republic
  • H.E. Takiyuddin bin Hassan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Malaysia
  • The Hon. Dr Megan Woods, Minister of Energy and Resources, New Zealand
  • H.E. Alfonso G. Cusi, Secretary of the Department of Energy, Republic of the Philippines
  • H.E. Michał Kurtyka, Minister of Climate and Environment, Republic of Poland 
  • H.E. Dr João Galamba de Azevedo Galamba, Deputy Minister and Secretary of State for Energy, Portuguese Republic
  • The Rt. Hon. Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy, United Kingdom
  • H.E. Rocio Nahle Garcia, Secretary of Energy, United Mexican States
  • H.E. Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Industry and Trade, Socialist Republic of Vietnam
  • Dr Shamma Al Malek, Strategic Affairs Executive Director, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy
  • Eric Pang, Director, Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People's Republic of China
  • Thorsten Herdan, Director-General, Energy, Federal Republic of Germany
  • Rida Mulyana, Director-General for Electricity, Republic of Indonesia
  • Dadan Kusdiana, Director-General for New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation, Republic of Indonesia
  • Pradeep Pujari, Chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, India
  • Prof Kang Seung-Jin, Chairman, Electricity Regulatory Commission, Republic of Korea
  • Richard Steffens, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia, International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce

International Organisations:

Wertpapier


