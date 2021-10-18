checkAd

Tsinghua SIGS developed satellite-based carbon emission inversion techniques to investigate the driving forces of global wildfire emission trends

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.10.2021, 06:02  |  28   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zheng Bo's team at the Institute of Environment and Ecology, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS), has developed a novel atmospheric inversion system to infer global wildfire carbon emissions from satellite retrievals of carbon monoxide, investigated the spatial and temporal trends and driving forces of global wildfire CO2 emissions from 2000-2019. Their study suggests that the absence of a rapid, contemporary decline in global wildfire emissions with burned area is the increasing forest wildfire emissions. This study can guide the future development of a global carbon budget monitoring and inversion framework based on satellite remote sensing. Dr. Zheng's research article, " Increasing forest fire emissions despite the decline in global burned area," has been published in Science Advances on 24th Sep (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.abh2646).

Satellites have detected a global decline in fire burned areas over grasslands, coincident with a small increase over forests over the past decades. Bo Zheng and his colleagues developed an atmospheric inversion system to show that global fire emissions have been stable or slightly decreasing despite the substantial decline in global burned area since 2000, caused by emission increase from forest fires offsetting the decreasing emissions from grass and shrubland fires. Forest fires are larger CO2 sources per unit area burned than grassland fires, with a slow or incomplete follow-up recovery — sometimes no recovery due to degradation and deforestation. With fires expanding over forest areas, the slow recovery of CO2 uptake over burned forest lands weakens land sink capacity, implying that pressures from global fires on climate have not been relieved despite the decline in global burned area.

About:

Tsinghua SIGS is a graduate education and research institution jointly established by the prestigious Tsinghua University and the Shenzhen Government. The Institute of Environment and Ecology (IEE) is a vital part of Tsinghua's environmental science discipline. Oriented to the core needs of high-quality development and based on the forefront of international disciplines, the institute is committed to studying the theory of ecological and environmental protection, investigating key technologies, cultivating high-level personnel with global competence, and providing science and technology talent support for ecological civilization and community building with a shared future for mankind. 

Considering IEE? Admission 2022 is now open.

https://www.sigs.tsinghua.edu.cn/en/2021/1014/c1402a30068/page.htm

Contact:
Institute of Environment and Ecology  
86-755-26418632
admissions.iee@sz.tsinghua.edu.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662181/image_1.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662229/image_2.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tsinghua SIGS developed satellite-based carbon emission inversion techniques to investigate the driving forces of global wildfire emission trends SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Zheng Bo's team at the Institute of Environment and Ecology, Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS), has developed a novel atmospheric inversion system to infer global wildfire carbon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
AliExpress Unveils Innovative Logistics Solutions ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival to ...
Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the ...
2021 Hengshui Lake Marathon & National Marathon Championships (Hengshui Station) kicks off
Tsinghua SIGS developed satellite-based carbon emission inversion techniques to investigate the ...
Roche announces collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics to develop artificial intelligence-based ...
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Chairman of the Board Of Avia Solutions Group Gediminas Ziemelis: Aviation's race towards reducing carbon emissions by up to 85%
Traders News Source: A Look Ahead at the Changing Landscape of Crypto Currencies as Regulators Try to Pull on the Reins
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
French Tech Innovation: IN Groupe and Datakalab Make Border Crossings Smarter and More Secure
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI