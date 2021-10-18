PowerTap’s 49% owned AES CEO Pinakin Patel Joins PowerTap Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp (NEO: MOVE) (FWB: 2K6) (OTC: MOTNF) (“PowerTap” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Pinakin Patel, CEO of the Company’s 49 percent owned Advanced Electrolyzer Systems (“AES”), has been appointed to the PowerTap Advisory Board. Mr. Patel is also the Co-Founder and President of T2M Global, which specializes in bringing technology to market with a portfolio of about a dozen companies focusing on advanced hydrogen energy, hydrogen fuel cells and Waste-to-Value. T2M Global will provide the foundation for the commercialization of hydrogen technologies by PowerTap and AES.



Mr. Patel is an excellent addition to the PowerTap Advisory Board given his significant depth in the industry encompassing over 40 years of experience in the hydrogen and fuel cell industry with a $600+ million R&D/advanced technology portfolio with over 30 patents and more than 200 invited presentations and papers. As part of a public-private partnership, he developed an award-winning demonstration in which he pioneered a tri-generation technology for the co-production of green hydrogen, clean power and heat at a Fountain Valley, CA waste-water treatment plant. This $18 million public-private project was led by the world’s largest manufacturer of hydrogen, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and included Fuel Cell Energy, Inc., the University of California at Irvine, the US Department of Energy, and several California State agencies. The Tri-generation Energy Station refueled hydrogen fuel cell cars by GM, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, and Nissan, as well as fuel cell trucks from Vision Motors. The dispensing station had the capability to dispense hydrogen at 350 bar and 700 bar.

Mr. Patel was also a member of the Hawaii Hydrogen Initiative led by GM, a public-private partnership with over a dozen members including the US Department of Energy, the Department of Defense, Hawaii Gas, the University of Hawaii, the University of California at Irvine, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and many others.

Mr. Patel’s commercialization experience includes the leading of fuel cell demonstrations, technology collaborations and the development of supply chain in the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Denmark. The multi-national corporations involved included BASF, Sempra, Siemens-Westinghouse, Fluor Engineers, ExxonMobil, NRG, Enbridge, Mitsubishi, Sanyo, Marubeni, POSCO Energy, Daimler-MTU, and Haldor Topsoe.