checkAd

Mowi ASA (OSE MOWI): Q3 2021 Trading update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.10.2021, 06:30  |  29   |   |   

Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q3 2021 Trading update

Harvest volumes Q3 2021 (1)

Farming Norway 71.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Scotland 15.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Chile 15.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Canada 11.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Ireland 2.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Faroes 3.0 thousand tonnes
Total 117.0 thousand tonnes
   

In connection with the presentation of the Q2 2021 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 110 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q3 2021.

Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE). The figures include salmonid species only.

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 131 million in Q3 2021 (EUR 80 million in Q3 2020). Operational EBIT was negatively impacted by EUR 11 million related to extraordinary mortalities in Farming Canada, of which EUR 6 million was caused by a plankton bloom incident in Canada West and EUR 5 million in connection with a low oxygen incident in Canada East. Blended Farming cost per kg harvested was EUR 4.59. Extraordinary mortalities in Farming Canada affected total margin in the quarter by EUR 0.09/kg.

Total Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

Norway EUR 1.40
Scotland EUR 0.90
Chile EUR 0.90
Canada EUR 0.00
Ireland EUR 1.85
Faroes EUR 0.85
     

Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 22 million (EUR 21 million in Q3 2020) and Feed EUR 10 million in Q3 2021 (EUR 12 million in Q3 2020).

Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 1 150 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects).

The complete Q3 2021 report will be released on 10 November at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mowi ASA (OSE MOWI): Q3 2021 Trading update Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q3 2021 Trading update Harvest volumes Q3 2021 (1) Farming Norway71.0 thousand tonnesFarming Scotland15.0 thousand tonnesFarming Chile15.0 thousand tonnesFarming Canada11.0 thousand tonnesFarming Ireland2.0 thousand …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Detour Lake Mine Technical Report
Biogen Announces Topline Results from the Tofersen Phase 3 Study and its Open-Label Extension in ...
Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to Form Joint Venture for Lithium-Ion Battery Production in North ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
68 MW wind power agreement has been terminated by Commerz Real
Ranger Oil Provides Third Quarter 2021 and Rebranding Update
PowerTap’s 49% owned AES CEO Pinakin Patel Joins PowerTap Advisory Board
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Philips delivers Q3 sales of EUR 4.2 billion, with a 7.6% comparable sales decline due to ...
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Q3 2021 Trading update
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
HEXO to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York City on October 15
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Novartis presents new Kisqali data showing longest median overall survival ever reported in ...
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...