Mowi Q3 Operational EBIT Below Expectations

Autor: PLX AI
18.10.2021, 06:39  |  29   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Mowi Q3 operational EBIT EUR 131 million vs. estimate EUR 136 million.Q3 total harvest volumes 117,000 tonnes, above previous company guidance of 110,000 tonnesOperational EBIT was negatively impacted by EUR 11 million related to …

  • (PLX AI) – Mowi Q3 operational EBIT EUR 131 million vs. estimate EUR 136 million.
  • Q3 total harvest volumes 117,000 tonnes, above previous company guidance of 110,000 tonnes
  • Operational EBIT was negatively impacted by EUR 11 million related to extraordinary mortalities in Farming Canada, of which EUR 6 million was caused by a plankton bloom incident in Canada West and EUR 5 million in connection with a low oxygen incident in Canada East
  • Extraordinary mortalities in Farming Canada affected total margin in the quarter by EUR 0.09/kg
