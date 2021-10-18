Mowi Q3 Operational EBIT Below Expectations Autor: PLX AI | 18.10.2021, 06:39 | | 29 0 | 0 18.10.2021, 06:39 | (PLX AI) – Mowi Q3 operational EBIT EUR 131 million vs. estimate EUR 136 million.Q3 total harvest volumes 117,000 tonnes, above previous company guidance of 110,000 tonnesOperational EBIT was negatively impacted by EUR 11 million related to … (PLX AI) – Mowi Q3 operational EBIT EUR 131 million vs. estimate EUR 136 million.Q3 total harvest volumes 117,000 tonnes, above previous company guidance of 110,000 tonnesOperational EBIT was negatively impacted by EUR 11 million related to … (PLX AI) – Mowi Q3 operational EBIT EUR 131 million vs. estimate EUR 136 million.

Q3 total harvest volumes 117,000 tonnes, above previous company guidance of 110,000 tonnes

Operational EBIT was negatively impacted by EUR 11 million related to extraordinary mortalities in Farming Canada, of which EUR 6 million was caused by a plankton bloom incident in Canada West and EUR 5 million in connection with a low oxygen incident in Canada East

Extraordinary mortalities in Farming Canada affected total margin in the quarter by EUR 0.09/kg Mowi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Mowi Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer