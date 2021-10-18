Roche announces collaboration with Ibex Medical Analytics to develop artificial intelligence-based digital pathology applications for improved patient care

- Builds on Roche's Digital Pathology Open Environment, expanding the company's commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing personalised healthcare through innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has entered an agreement with Ibex Medical Analytics, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based cancer diagnostics. Under the agreement, the companies will jointly develop an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists to seamlessly access Ibex's AI algorithms, insights, and decision support tools using NAVIFY Digital Pathology, the cloud version of Roche's uPath enterprise software. Collaborations with leading AI companies like Ibex are made possible through Roche's Digital Pathology Open Environment, which allows pathologists to securely access third-party AI-powered technology alongside Roche's growing menu of AI-based image analysis tools.

Ibex's Galen platform was recently granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is CE marked in Europe for breast and prostate cancer detection in multiple workflows. Through this alliance, customers using Roche Digital Pathology will gain access to Ibex's innovative tools, such as algorithms that analyse prostate and breast biopsies, in addition to the AI tools already provided by Roche.

"With the addition of Ibex's clinical-grade image analysis tools to our NAVIFY Digital Pathology menu, we can aid pathologists and providers in delivering value-based patient care by increasing their efficiency and accuracy for higher quality cancer diagnosis," said Jill German, Head of Roche Diagnostics Pathology Customer Area.

The clinical-grade AI algorithms and digital workflows included in this expanded menu of tools will enable pathologists to provide accurate, efficient and timely diagnoses for their patients and support them in the detection and grading of cancer, identification of important non-cancerous features, case reporting and more.