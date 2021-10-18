checkAd

Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Business and Progress of Varoglutamstat Clinical Development in Alzheimer's Disease

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Business and Progress of Varoglutamstat Clinical Development in Alzheimer's Disease (news with additional features)

Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Business and Progress of Varoglutamstat Clinical Development in Alzheimer's Disease


This announcement contains Inside Information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
 

  • VIVIAD Phase 2b study in Europe on track for interim safety readout in mid-2022
  • VIVA-MIND Phase 2 study in the U.S. ongoing with one site now open to screen and another eight sites having secured regulatory approval
  • Commitment to U.S. patients and market substantiated by confidential submission of draft registration statement for proposed U.S. IPO
  • Second manufacturing track initiated to ensure timely availability of study drug beyond VIVA-MIND Phase 2a stage; financial guidance updated accordingly

 

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany October 18, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today provided an update on its operations and the clinical development progress of the Company's lead candidate, varoglutamstat (PQ912), a small molecule medicine in development to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD). Varoglutamstat is currently being investigated in two Phase 2 clinical trials in patients living with early and mild AD: the European Phase 2b VIVIAD study and the recently initiated Phase 2a/b VIVA-MIND study in the U.S.


Clinical Development of Varoglutamstat

VIVIAD: Vivoryon's European Phase 2b study in patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild AD

In 2020, Vivoryon initiated VIVIAD, a Phase 2b study in Europe designed to investigate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of varoglutamstat compared to placebo over 48 to 96 weeks of treatment in 250 patients suffering from mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild AD. Continuously meeting all recruitment objectives despite the ongoing global pandemic, the study is enrolling patients as planned. In the ongoing parallel group dose finding part of the study, the first 90 participants are randomized 1:1:1 between 300 mg varoglutamstat, 600 mg varoglutamstat, and placebo and are twice daily treated for 24 weeks, followed by an interim safety analysis to select the final dose. Patients will then be treated for a minimum of 48 weeks on the selected dose twice daily vs. placebo. A composite Neuropsychological Test Battery (NTB) score will be administered throughout the study in order to assess cognitive efficacy. Additionally, a set of exploratory read-outs including cognitive tests, functional electroencephalogram (EEG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) assessments and the analysis of new molecular biomarkers in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) will be used to evaluate the compound's effect on disease pathology. Secondary endpoints include long-term safety and tolerability of varoglutamstat and its efficacy on brain activity, cognition and activities of daily living. To avoid delays in recruitment and as a reaction to COVID-19-related patient and staff protection policies implemented at German study sites, Vivoryon is planning to more than double the originally planned number of study centers. Additional sites in Germany and the Netherlands have already been opened and the Company anticipates to initiate up to 10 additional sites in Spain and Poland over the next weeks. VIVIAD remains on track for an interim safety readout in mid-22 and Vivoryon continues to anticipate final data in the second half of 2023. Details on the study background and design were recently published in the Journal "Alzheimer's Research & Therapy".

