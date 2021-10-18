EQS-Adhoc Nathalie Benedikt becomes new CFO at Meyer Burger
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Meyer Burger Technology Ltd is appointing a new member to the Executive Board as of January 1, 2022: Nathalie Benedikt (born 1976) will take over the position of Chief Financial
Officer (CFO) from Jürgen Schiffer, who has been supporting the company's transformation since October 2020. The graduate in business administration brings many years of broad-based
experience in all areas of a CFO. Most recently, she was CFO at Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG in Asslar, Germany. The TecDAX-listed
company develops and sells machines for vacuum generation and measurement and supplies, among others, the solar industry.
Contacts:
|Meyer Burger Technology AG
|Dynamics Group AG
|Anne Schneider
|Andreas Durisch
|Head Corporate Communications
|Senior Partner
|M. +49 174 349 17 90
|T. +41 43 268 27 47
|M. +41 79 358 87 32
|anne.schneider@meyerburger.com
|adu@dynamicsgroup.ch
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meyer Burger Technology AG
|Schorenstrasse 39
|3645 Gwatt
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 033 221 28 00
|E-mail:
|mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
|Internet:
|www.meyerburger.com
|ISIN:
|CH0108503795
|Valor:
|A0YJZX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1241300
End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
|
Wertpapier
