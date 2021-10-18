Valneva Reports Positive Phase 3 Results for Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate VLA2001

VLA2001 s uccessfully met b oth c o- p rimary endpoints Superior neutralizing antibody titer levels compared to active comparator vaccine, AstraZeneca’s AZD1222 (ChAdOx1-S) Neutralizing antibody seroconversion rate above 95%

VLA2001 induced broad T-cell responses with antigen-specific IFN-gamma - producing T-cells against the S, M and N proteins.

VLA2001 was well tolerated, demonstrating a statistically significant better tolerability profile compared to active comparator vaccine





Saint Herblain (France), October 18, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare of its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Valneva’s Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Lingelbach, and the trial’s Chief Investigator, Adam Finn, Professor of Paediatrics at the University of Bristol, will comment on the results in a live webcast beginning at 3 p.m. CET today. Please refer to this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3zmb7nnp.

The pivotal Phase 3, Cov-Compare trial recruited a total of 4,012 participants aged 18 years and older across 26 trial sites in the United Kingdom. The trial met its co-primary endpoints: VLA2001 demonstrated superiority against AZD1222 (ChAdOx1-S), in terms of geometric mean titer for neutralization antibodies (GMT ratio=1.39, p<0.0001), (VLA2001 GMT 803.5 (95% CI: 748.48, 862.59)), (AZD1222(ChAdOx1-S) GMT 576.6 (95% CI 543.6, 611.7)), as well as non-inferiority in terms of seroconversion rates (SCR above 95% in both treatment groups) at two weeks after the second vaccination (i.e. Day 43) in adults aged 30 years and older.

T-cell responses analyzed in a sub-set of participants showed that VLA2001 induced broad antigen-specific IFN-gamma producing T-cells reactive against the S- (74.3%), N- (45.9%) and M- (20.3%) protein.

VLA2001 was generally well tolerated. The tolerability profile of VLA2001 was significantly more favorable compared to the active comparator vaccine. Participants 30 years and older reported significantly fewer solicited adverse events up to seven days after vaccination, both with regards to injection site reactions (73.2% VLA2001 vs. 91.1% AZD1222 (ChAdOx1-S), p<0.0001) and systemic reactions (70.2% VLA2001 vs. 91.1% AZD1222 (ChAdOx1-S), p<0.0001). No unsolicited treatment-related serious adverse events (SAE) have been reported. Less than 1% reported an adverse event of special interest in both treatment groups. Participants in the younger age group vaccinated with VLA2001 showed an overall safety profile comparable to the older age group.